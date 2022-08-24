Robinson returns to England’s team for second South Africa Test | Cricket News – Times of India

Fast bowler Ollie Robinson has returned to the England group rather than Matthew Potts for the second Test in opposition to South Africa which is able to start at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Robinson is the one change made by captain Ben Stokes , whose facet misplaced the primary Test by an innings and 12 runs inside three days at Lord’s.

The groups are resulting from play the third and remaining Test at The Oval from Sept. 8.

England group to face South Africa: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root , Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.