Robo-debt inquiry can examine failure and prevent similar injustices

The robo-debt scheme, which wrought havoc on the lives of 400,000 people on income support, was one of many worst failures of the Morrison authorities.

As Prime Minister Anthony Albanese mentioned on Thursday, “robo-debt was a cruel system that caused real human tragedy – and it should never happen again”.

Yet the opposition has gone on the assault towards Albanese who called a royal commission into the matter.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton mentioned this name was only a political tactic to “get square with [former prime minister Scott] Morrison” and Albanese was too targeted on “the rearview mirror” reasonably than actual issues.

The background is that the robo-debt scheme, which began in 2015, was supposed to avoid wasting the federal funds $3.5 billion by reducing down on overpayment of income-tested advantages to individuals who had been allegedly understating their earnings.