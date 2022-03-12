Robotic birds used to train birds of prey for the wild

The gyrfalcon, able to a stoop at 250km/h, clasps its goal in its talons in mid-flight. The goal occurs to be a robotic crow passably resembling a possible meal. This isn’t in regards to the raptor defending its territory however a part of a rehabilitation program working in Western Australia – that’s unlawful in NSW.

‘Rocrow’ robotic chicken used within the rehabilitation of gyrfalcon. Credit:Neil Davies

The historic sport of falconry (suppose Henry VIII and Kazakh eagle hunters of Western Mongolia) has moved into the digital age with GPS and drones used to rehabilitate birds of prey.

The Raptor Fliers Association of WA makes use of free-flight falconry methods to rehabilitate injured or orphaned birds and is licensed by the WA State authorities Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attraction. Birds requiring rehabilitation come from wildlife carers, veterinary hospitals or are picked up by the general public.

A tail-mounted GPS tracker is connected to the falcon’s tail to watch pace, distances and charges of climb throughout flights on a cell phone app to make sure readiness for launch to the wild. The affiliation is asking for the rehab program to be sanctioned nationally however has thus far been rejected by NSW.