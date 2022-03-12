Robotic birds used to train birds of prey for the wild
The gyrfalcon, able to a stoop at 250km/h, clasps its goal in its talons in mid-flight. The goal occurs to be a robotic crow passably resembling a possible meal. This isn’t in regards to the raptor defending its territory however a part of a rehabilitation program working in Western Australia – that’s unlawful in NSW.
The historic sport of falconry (suppose Henry VIII and Kazakh eagle hunters of Western Mongolia) has moved into the digital age with GPS and drones used to rehabilitate birds of prey.
The Raptor Fliers Association of WA makes use of free-flight falconry methods to rehabilitate injured or orphaned birds and is licensed by the WA State authorities Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attraction. Birds requiring rehabilitation come from wildlife carers, veterinary hospitals or are picked up by the general public.
A tail-mounted GPS tracker is connected to the falcon’s tail to watch pace, distances and charges of climb throughout flights on a cell phone app to make sure readiness for launch to the wild. The affiliation is asking for the rehab program to be sanctioned nationally however has thus far been rejected by NSW.
Michael Calvin, the founding father of this system, and Australian nationwide delegate to the International Association of Falconry, stated regardless of lobbying NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service since 2016, the proposal was rejected in November 2021. He has known as on NSW to rethink its place.
“What chance does an orphaned singleton Peregrine, that may never have taken a single wing beat [full cycle of moving wing in flight] in the wild, have of surviving if cast to the four winds just because it appears to be able to fly properly, even within the largest of aviaries? Almost none, is the stark and unfortunate reality,” Mr Calvin stated.
“Falconry techniques, by definition, provide any raptor with a set of skills that are the ultimate measure of whether it has the wherewithal to survive in the wild environment.
“So, why do some regions of Australia actively outlaw these techniques as a rehabilitation tool whilst others allow them? Other rehab groups, who can’t demonstrate how fit a bird is for release, are resisting this because they got so much in donations and grants for just releasing a bird out of a box. Why are the opinions of the world’s foremost experts in this field being overlooked?”