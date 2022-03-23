Robots return to Long Island at FIRST Robotics Competition

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – Robots are again competing on Long Island.

The fashionable worldwide occasion was canceled as a result of pandemic in 2020 and was held just about in 2021.

As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff studies, teenagers spend weeks of their very own time constructing spectacular, high-tech bots.

They’re extra than simply wires and wheels – the unbelievable machines are tasked with a job. This 12 months, it is getting balls right into a hub.

Think “sports competition” for younger engineers, coders, downside solvers. But this isn’t simply college students constructing robots.

“The robots are building students. They build students to learn teamwork, to learn from mistakes, to help in a social environment … We will prepare them for life,” stated Bertran Dittmar, government director of FIRST Long Island.

There are nonetheless no spectators, however 39 groups are cheering one another on. It’s the fruits of a whole bunch of hours of scholars’ free time.

“It’s six days a week. It’s a lot of work,” one individual stated.

The twenty second annual FIRST Robotics Competition – FIRST is the title of a nonprofit which reveals a job to groups and provides them simply six weeks to construct.

“A lot of different designs out here, and so teams can change things on the fly. You can spend hundreds of hours here just to something not work out,” stated Max Joyner of Port Jefferson High School.

“There’s a lot of problems that occur. Programming issues. Mechanical issues,” stated Sarah Giacomazzo of Lindenhurst High School.

“Amazing how different all of these robots are, and yet they do the exact same task,” stated Varun Sharma.

It’s teamwork with college students from as distant as India and Brazil.

“I have been at sports events, and very similar energy,” stated Stuti Bhatia, whose crew is from India.

There shall be a successful alliance on the finish of all this, however crew members say it is greater than a contest. They name it a “coopertition.” They say it is about optimistic power and professionalism.

“It’s not about robot wars here. It’s more about … figuring out wnat’s the best solution to the problem,” stated Port Jefferson High School robotics coach Brian Chalmers.

One-hundred-pound bots that generate life classes.

This 12 months’s robotics competitors is being held at Hofstra University. It continues Wednesday.