Sports
‘Rock bottom’: Former players tear into Man United after Brentford defeat | Football News – Times of India
Manchester United got here in for heavy criticism from former gamers after they crashed to a chastening 4-0 defeat by Brentford within the Premier League on Saturday, their second loss in as many league video games below new boss Erik ten Hag.
The outcome left United backside of the desk as Dutchman Ten Hag turned the primary supervisor since John Chapman in 1921 to lose his opening two video games in command of the membership.
BBC pundit Chris Sutton mentioned United had “hit rock bottom” whereas his former strike companion Alan Shearer put down the debacle to years of mismanagement at Old Trafford.
“It is an absolute mess. Years of failure… there is a lack of leadership and the recruitment has been terrible,” Shearer mentioned on BBC’s Match of the Day.
“It will take time and an unbelievable amount of money to get things right, and a lot of patience from the Manchester United fans. They are miles away from where they want to be.”
Brentford scored 4 targets inside 35 minutes within the first half in opposition to a woeful United aspect, who’ve now misplaced seven straight video games on the street stretching again to final season.
Former United defender Gary Neville, who has been crucial of the house owners, the Glazer household, mentioned we had been witnessing the “annihilation of the club”.
“I thought United would do better but they have been mauled, bullied, messed about with like you wouldn’t believe, and there’s nowhere to hide,” he mentioned on Sky Sports.
“I have been watching United for 42 years and I can’t think of a moment when I have thought things have been as bad as that in the first half.”
The Sunday Times went with the headline “Rock bottom” whereas The Sun described it as “Ten Green Bottle Jobs”, referring to the color of the brand new third equipment that United had been sporting.
United, who completed sixth final season to overlook out on the Champions League, host Liverpool subsequent Monday.
The outcome left United backside of the desk as Dutchman Ten Hag turned the primary supervisor since John Chapman in 1921 to lose his opening two video games in command of the membership.
BBC pundit Chris Sutton mentioned United had “hit rock bottom” whereas his former strike companion Alan Shearer put down the debacle to years of mismanagement at Old Trafford.
“It is an absolute mess. Years of failure… there is a lack of leadership and the recruitment has been terrible,” Shearer mentioned on BBC’s Match of the Day.
“It will take time and an unbelievable amount of money to get things right, and a lot of patience from the Manchester United fans. They are miles away from where they want to be.”
Brentford scored 4 targets inside 35 minutes within the first half in opposition to a woeful United aspect, who’ve now misplaced seven straight video games on the street stretching again to final season.
Former United defender Gary Neville, who has been crucial of the house owners, the Glazer household, mentioned we had been witnessing the “annihilation of the club”.
“I thought United would do better but they have been mauled, bullied, messed about with like you wouldn’t believe, and there’s nowhere to hide,” he mentioned on Sky Sports.
“I have been watching United for 42 years and I can’t think of a moment when I have thought things have been as bad as that in the first half.”
The Sunday Times went with the headline “Rock bottom” whereas The Sun described it as “Ten Green Bottle Jobs”, referring to the color of the brand new third equipment that United had been sporting.
United, who completed sixth final season to overlook out on the Champions League, host Liverpool subsequent Monday.