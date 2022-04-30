Rock ‘N’ Rides Festival Returns To Royal Oak In June

(CBS DETROIT) – Rock ‘N’ Rides is returning to downtown Royal Oak for its third annual yr.

The event will characteristic stay, native music, the town’s largest carnival, and a few of the space’s greatest meals vans.

New to the pageant this yr might be axe throwing and an inflatable enjoyable space.

Things will kick off on June 16. Tickets are going for $5 earlier than 5 p.m., and $10 after 5 p.m. Tickets are free for everybody earlier than 5 p.m. on each Thursday and Friday.

A portion of the ticket gross sales advantages native charities.

