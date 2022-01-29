Rock ‘n roll nun Janet Mead dead at 84

The South Australian nun who turned The Lord’s Prayer into a worldwide rock hit has died on the age of 84.

The unlikely pop star and member of the Sisters of Mercy order handed away from most cancers in Adelaide on Wednesday.

While her life was devoted to serving to homeless and deprived, Sister Janet grew to become a reluctant music star within the Nineteen Seventies after her well-known Rock Masses – recorded on the Francis Xavier Cathedral in Adelaide – caught the eye of report producers.

She shot to worldwide acclaim in 1974 on the again of her hit The Lord’s Prayer, a rock’n roll model of the Our Father prayer.

It grew to become the primary Australian report to promote a couple of million copies in America, peaking at quantity 4 on the Billboard charts.

The single was additionally nominated for a Grammy – however misplaced to Elvis Presley.

Despite her fame, Sister Janet largely shunned business consideration.

She donated all her royalties to charity, turned down provides to tour the US, and even spoke of her stardom as being “a horrible time”.

She give up her recording profession within the Eighties.

Sister Janet was named the 2004 South Australian of the 12 months for her work caring for the homeless, and in 2015 was inducted into the South Australian Music Hall of Fame.