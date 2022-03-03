Rocker’s health shock: ‘I would have just dropped dead unexpectedly’

They’re among the many hardest staff in rock ’n’ roll, however considered one of them is likely to be useless if not for an opportunity medical check-up.

There is a motive Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famers Cheap Trick are one of many hardest-working seasoned rock bands within the USA and are able to play wherever at any time – no date is sacred.

The band’s bass guitarist Tom Petersson, who invented the 12-string bass guitar, says they don’t have any blackout dates, “not even for births”, so their calendar is open for any time or place.

And that features Australia, with the Flame hitmakers later this month co-headlining the Under the Southern Stars tour alongside Bush and Stone Temple Pilots.

The opening present is at Maitland Showgrounds (March 11) with the Queensland gigs at Kings Beach, Caloundra (March 25), Southport Sharks (March 26) and Riverstage, Brisbane (March 27), which additionally attracts the curtain on the tour.

The band arrive in Australia straight from a Las Vegas residency after which return to the US earlier than heading to Canada the place they staff up with ZZ Top.

“I just look at the schedule and go, ‘we’re going to Australia, fine’ and that’s my involvement in it,” Petersson mentioned.

Over the following 5 months, their schedule takes in about 60 exhibits together with greater than two dozen supporting Scottish legend Rod Stewart all through the US earlier than their very own tour of the UK.

And although Petersson, 71, lead singer Robin Zander, 69, and effervescent guitarist Rick Nielsen 73, are on the street as a lot as they’re at house lately, they journey solely as a band.

With the exception, that’s, of Nielsen’s son Daxx who has been the band’s drummer since 2010 and Zander’s son Robin, aka RTZ, who performs backing guitar.

“No, they (their families) are not crazy, they do not want to come with us,” Petersson mentioned with an enormous smile.

“They’ll go to places they want to go, but they don’t travel around, it’s not cost-effective either.

“This is our job, and we do this to make a living.

“Maybe if we were the Rolling Stones, we could take everyone with us ‘on my private jet’, but we are not in that situation.”

For Petersson, being wholesome means greater than proudly owning a non-public jet after a random check-up uncovered a congenital coronary heart situation that would have ended his life at any time.

He had two coronary heart valves as an alternative of three, and had surgical procedure on the similar time Cheap Trick was scheduled to tour Australia a 12 months in the past for the UTSS tour earlier than it was postponed.

“We were scheduled to come to Australia right at that time when I had to go in for surgery,” he mentioned.

“It was a random scan. The doctor says ‘you know, you might as well get a full scan because it’s included’… otherwise no, they would not have seen that (heart condition).

“I didn’t have any symptoms … I felt fine. I would have just probably dropped dead, you know, unexpectedly.”

Formed in 1973, Cheap Trick had a string of hits in Australia throughout the Nineteen Seventies and Eighties, together with The Flame which topped the charts in 1988.

It’s a tune Aussie followers can anticipate to listen to through the band’s one-hour set, together with a few of their classics reminiscent of Dream Police and If You Want My Love and a few tunes from their new album In Another World.

“The diehard fans don’t want to hear the hits, and the reverse is true,” Petersson mentioned.

“We just basically do songs that we want to hear except, you know, the few hits that we should play.”

Under the Southern Stars, Kings Beach Amphitheatre March 25, Southport Sharks March 26, Riverstage Brisbane March 27, tickets by Ticketmaster

Originally revealed as Under Southern Stars: Cheap Trick’s Tom Petersson lucky to be alive