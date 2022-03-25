Rocket attack causes ‘limited fire’ in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan

A “limited fire” broke out at an electrical energy distribution plant within the city of Samtah in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan following a rocket assault, the Arab Coalition mentioned on Friday.

The coalition mentioned that there have been no fatalities, in keeping with state information company (SPA).

“We are practicing self-restraint, and we reserve the right to respond at the right time,” the coalition added.

The coalition additionally mentioned {that a} “hostile” assault focused the National Water Company tanks within the Kingdom’s Dhahran Al Janub.

Earlier on Friday, the coalition mentioned that Saudi Arabia’s defenses have destroyed nine explosive-laden drones launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis, one ballistic missile launched toward Jazan and one explosive-laden drone launched towards Najran.

The Houthis have not too long ago focused oil amenities within the Kingdom and launched a number of drones towards cities in Saudi Arabia.

The string of assaults come after Secretary General of the GCC Nayef al-Hajraf mentioned that Riyadh will host talks between Yemen’s fighters from March 29 till April 7.

