Rocket fired from Gaza into Israel: Army

A rocket was fired from the Palestinian enclave of Gaza into Israel late Wednesday, the Israeli military mentioned.

“A rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory,” the army mentioned in a quick assertion.

Local police mentioned {that a} fragment of the rocket had fallen in a yard of a home within the southern Israeli metropolis of Sderot.

There have been no accidents, the police mentioned.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli police blocked crowds of Jewish ultra-nationalist protesters from approaching the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City, in a bid to comprise tensions.

Violence between Israel and Palestinians in and across the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound had flared final weekend, injuring round 170 individuals, following weeks of lethal violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank.

Early on Tuesday, Israel carried out its first air strikes on the Gaza Strip in months in response to a rocket fired the earlier evening from the blockaded enclave, which is managed by the group Hamas.

Last yr, related occasions sparked an 11-day warfare that levelled components of Gaza.

