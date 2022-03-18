Rockets fall in Iraq’s Balad air base leaving no damage: Report

The Iraqi Security Media Cell stated on Thursday that 4 rockets fell in open areas in Balad air base, leaving no harm or casualties, the state information company (INA) reported.

Balad base, north of Baghdad, hosts US contractors and Iraqi fighter jets.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

No group has claimed accountability, however armed teams that some Iraqi officers say are backed by Iran have claimed comparable incidents up to now.

On March 13, missiles launched from Iran targeted a new US consulate underneath development in Erbil, northern Iraq, early on Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported citing US officers.

Twelve ballistic missiles have been launched from exterior Iraq to focus on Erbil the town, the state information company quoted the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism in Kurdistan as saying.

Read extra:

ISIS ‘lover’ blows up aunt’s house in Baghdad for refusing his marriage proposal

UAE ship sinks 30 miles from Iran’s Asaluyeh port: Report

Iraq MPs to vote for president on March 26