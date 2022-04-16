Rockets fired by Pakistan’s forces kill six Afghans: Reports

At least 5 kids and a girl had been killed in an jap Afghan province when Pakistani army forces fired rockets alongside the border in a pre-dawn assault Saturday, an official and a resident stated.

Since the Taliban seized energy final yr in Afghanistan, border tensions between the neighbors have risen, with Pakistan alleging militant teams had been finishing up assaults from Afghan soil.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Taliban deny harboring Pakistani militants, however are additionally infuriated by a fence Islamabad is erecting alongside their 2,700-kilometre border often known as the Durand line, which was drawn up in colonial occasions.

An Afghan authorities official and a resident in Afghanistan’s jap Kunar province stated Pakistani forces fired rockets early on Saturday that left six folks useless.

“Five children and a woman were killed and a man wounded in Pakistani rocket attacks in Shelton district of Kunar,” provincial director of data Najibullah Hassan Abdaal advised AFP.

Ehsanullah, a resident of Shelton district who goes by one title as many Afghans do, stated the assault was carried out by Pakistani army plane. He confirmed the dying toll.

An identical pre-dawn assault was additionally carried out in Afghanistan’s Khost province close to the border, one other Afghan authorities official stated.

“Pakistani helicopters bombarded four villages near the Durand line in Khost province,” he stated on situation of anonymity.

“Only civilian houses were targeted and there were casualties,” he added, however didn’t provide extra particulars.

An Afghan tribal elder from Khost, Gul Markhan, confirmed the incident in Khost.

Pakistani army officers weren’t instantly obtainable for remark, and Taliban authorities spokesmen in Kabul declined to remark when contacted by AFP.

Afghan overseas ministry stated later Saturday it had summoned the Pakistani ambassador in Kabul after the most recent incidents.

Border areas between the 2 international locations have lengthy been a stronghold for militant teams such because the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which operates throughout the porous frontier with Afghanistan.

The Afghan Taliban and the TTP are separate teams in each international locations, however share a typical ideology and draw from individuals who dwell on both facet of the border.

Since the Taliban seized energy in Afghanistan, the TTP has grow to be emboldened and launched common assaults towards Pakistani forces.

In February, six Pakistan troopers had been killed in firing by the TTP from Afghanistan.

Thousands of individuals often cross the border each day, together with merchants, Afghans searching for medical remedy in Pakistan, and folks visiting kin.

Read extra:

Iran summons Afghan charge d’affaires after unrest at Herat consulate

Pakistani court jails Mumbai attack terrorist Hafiz Saeed for 31 more years

Taliban bans drug cultivation, including lucrative opium, other narcotics