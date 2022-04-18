Rockliff contacted after spitting incident

Carlton coach Michael Voss has contacted former Port Adelaide participant Tom Rockliff after he was spat at by a Blues supporter when leaving the MCG on Sunday afternoon.

Rockliff took to Twitter and stated he was exterior the bottom together with his four-year-old son when the Carlton fan spat at him.

“What a way to be let down,” Rockliff wrote.

“Carlton supporters spitting at me when I am walking home with my son is not on.

“Passion is nice however let’s bear in mind it is sport.

“I admit I was cheering harder than anyone at the ‘G and pushed it – but there is a difference between cheering and being spat at.”

Voss, who was an assistant coach on the Power when Rockliff was on the membership between 2018 and 2021, contacted the retired midfielder after discovering out in regards to the incident on Sunday night time.

“They’ve been really good and it’s not a Carlton thing,” Rockliff advised News Corp.

“I spoke to Vossy. He called me (on Sunday) night. So it’s not any single club supporter thing.

“It’s simply a type of issues sadly that occurs generally.”

Carlton withstood the fast-finishing Power to win by three factors after main by 49 factors at halftime.