Rockslide kills at least 10 in Oman’s mountainous northwest

A rockslide that despatched big slabs of stone cascading into a quarry within the northwest of Oman earlier this week has killed no less than 10 folks, rescue providers mentioned on Thursday.

Oman’s Ambulance Authority reported that rescuers had been nonetheless trying to find no less than 4 different folks identified to be buried underneath the rubble of the quarry in Irbi, in Oman’s mountainous north.

As staff retrieved our bodies all through the day, the demise toll within the cliff collapse rose to 10, authorities mentioned, with out elaborating on the victims’ nationalities.

The chunk of mountainside within the distant province of al-Dhahirah first began sliding downhill on Sunday, trapping staff within the quarry on the base of the ridge.

Such landslides are sometimes brought on by the infiltration of groundwater, which sends the rain-loosened earth and rock roaring down.

