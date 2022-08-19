Rodrigues out of Hundred with injury; Lewis replaces her at Superchargers

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been dominated out of remainder of Northern Superchargers’ marketing campaign within the ladies’s Hundred with a fractured wrist. She can be changed by Gaby Lewis , who can be accessible for less than two video games on both aspect of Ireland’s three-match ODI sequence towards Netherlands.

Rodrigues had sustained a blow to her proper wrist off Shakera Selman throughout India’s Commonwealth Games match against Barbados . She continued to play the competitors with a taped wrist and completed with 146 runs – the fifth-most. In this season’s Hundred opener, Rodrigues smashed 51 off simply 32 balls opening the batting against defending champions Oval Invincibles , earlier than being dismissed for 2 towards London Spirit. She was the highest scorer for the Superchargers final 12 months.

This is the second time Lewis is changing an India participant within the Hundred. Last 12 months she was a part of Southern Brave after Smriti Mandhana left for residence in the direction of the tip of the league levels to organize for India’s tour of Australia.

She can be accessible for Superchargers conflict towards Birmingham Phoenix on August 19 after which for the match towards Brave on August 31. Ireland and Netherlands play three ODIs in Amstelveen from August 22 to 26, for which Lewis can be on worldwide obligation.

In the absence of Laura Delany, Lewis had captained Ireland within the residence sequence towards South Africa final month.

Speaking of her Superchargers call-up, Lewis mentioned: “I am excited to be returning to play in the Hundred once again, after getting a taste for the competition last year. It will be a juggle of commitments between Ireland and the Superchargers, but I am keen to ensure I can contribute to both teams as fully as I can.”

Danielle Hazell, Superchargers’ head coach, mentioned: “Despite only still being 21, Gaby has a wealth of experience and we have seen what she can do in the Hundred before. We feel she has an excellent skill set that will benefit our squad.”