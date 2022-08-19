Rodrigues out of Hundred with injury; Lewis replaces her at Superchargers
This is the second time Lewis is changing an India participant within the Hundred. Last 12 months she was a part of Southern Brave after Smriti Mandhana left for residence in the direction of the tip of the league levels to organize for India’s tour of Australia.
In the absence of Laura Delany, Lewis had captained Ireland within the residence sequence towards South Africa final month.
Speaking of her Superchargers call-up, Lewis mentioned: “I am excited to be returning to play in the Hundred once again, after getting a taste for the competition last year. It will be a juggle of commitments between Ireland and the Superchargers, but I am keen to ensure I can contribute to both teams as fully as I can.”
Danielle Hazell, Superchargers’ head coach, mentioned: “Despite only still being 21, Gaby has a wealth of experience and we have seen what she can do in the Hundred before. We feel she has an excellent skill set that will benefit our squad.”