Roger Federer Anticipates Late-Summer Comeback | Tennis News

Former males’s tennis world primary Roger Federer suffering from recurring knee issues for the final two years hopes to make a comeback on the finish of the summer time, he advised Swiss tv. Federer, who turns 41 in August, hasn’t performed competitively since dropping final July within the quarterfinals at Wimbledon to Pole Hubert Hurkacz. He then withdrew from the Olympics and underwent his third bout of knee surgical procedure in 18 months, to “suture” his proper inside meniscus and “treat (his) cartilage”. Federer performed simply 13 matches in 2021, having performed solely six occasions in 2020.

“I am doing well, much better. For two months I was on crutches, it was long and I had to start from scratch. But it was the right thing to do. The knee wasn’t doing well after Wimbledon,” Federer advised Swiss public broadcaster SRF in Lenzerheide the place he was watching the ladies’s World Cup snowboarding super-G.

“Now I’m slowly getting to a phase where I can think about a comeback,” he mentioned.

He additionally mentioned he had a “very good MRI” a number of weeks in the past, which makes him “very positive.”

Federer has 20 profession Grand Slam titles, tied for second with Novak Djokovic and one behind recordholder Rafael Nadal, who received the season-opening Australian Open.

Federer’s most up-to-date Grand Slam title got here on the 2018 Australian Open.

The final main of the season, the US Open, is because of begin on August 29.

He is about to hitch Nadal within the Team Europe line-up — captained by legend Bjorn Borg — within the Laver Cup which takes place in London from September 23-25.

The three-day group competitors, impressed by golf’s Ryder Cup, pits six of one of the best gamers from Europe towards six gamers from Team World.