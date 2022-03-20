Rogic injury scare before Socceroos duty

Ange Postecoglou nonetheless expects Tom Rogic to hyperlink up with the Socceroos for key World Cup qualifiers regardless of the midfielder struggling an ankle damage by a wild deal with in Celtic’s Scottish Premiership thumping of Ross County.

Rogic was clattered into by Kayne Ramsay simply earlier than the half hour and was changed quickly after, with Postecoglou not taking take any undue threat with the Australian ace.

The Socceroos face must-win video games towards Japan in Sydney on Thursday after which away to Saudi Arabia in the event that they need to snare a direct passage to the World Cup finals in Qatar.

“Tom’s a bit sore. Hopefully it’s not too bad and now he’s away with the national team. We will see how he is,” Postecoglou stated in Scottish Daily Express report.

“He got a knock on his ankle and it isn’t great but we got the ice on him at halftime and we seem to think it isn’t too bad.”

The Rogic incident was the one bitter level for the Hoops on Saturday, with their “statement” 4-0 win over 10-man County placing them them six factors away from Rangers, who play on Sunday.

Giorgos Giakoumakis scored the primary two objectives of a successive Parkhead hat-trick with fellow attacker Daizen Maeda additionally on the rating sheet earlier than Staggies defender Ramsay was proven a straight pink for a foul on Tom Rogic, and all this with simply 28 minutes gone.

Giakoumakis rounded off the scoring with a penalty on the hour mark — he additionally netted three towards Dundee in his earlier Celtic Park look final month.

Celtic, unbeaten within the league since a 1-0 defeat at Livingston in September, are exhibiting no indicators of letting up with seven league video games remaining and so they face a visit to Ibrox after the worldwide break.

“I don’t think our players had lost ruthlessness but it’s very easy to succumb to anxiety at this time of the year when the stakes are so high,” Postecoglou stated.

“It’s important that we keep playing our football and not shy away from that.”

Asked if he would watch the Rangers sport towards backside aspect Dundee, Postecoglou stated: “My Sundays are dictated by my wife and kids mate.

“If Sing 2 (computer-animated jukebox musical comedy) is on, I’ll need to battle for the distant management.”