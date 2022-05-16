Rogue Liberal MP facing expulsion

Controversial MP Bernie Finn is dealing with expulsion from the Liberal Party in Victoria, simply days out from the federal election.

A movement can be moved in a partyroom assembly on Tuesday to expel Mr Finn from the Liberals after he resigned because the opposition whip final week.

If the movement is handed, Mr Finn would nonetheless be a member of the Liberal Party of Australia, however he must sit on the crossbench within the higher home.

It comes after the outspoken MP’s newest controversy, the place he posted anti-abortion feedback on social media.

After a draft opinion from the US Supreme Court was leaked stating that Roe v Wade, which makes abortion a constitutional proper within the nation, could be overturned, Mr Finn shared his pleasure on Facebook.

“So excited the US is on the verge of a major breakthrough to civilization,” he posted on May 4.

“Praying it will come here soon.

“Killing babies is criminal.”

Camera Icon Bernie Finn expresses his views on abortion rights. Credit: Supplied

In response to a commenter who advised abortion needs to be an possibility in instances like sexual assault, Mr Finn stated: “Babies should not be killed for the crime of his or her parent”.

Camera Icon Bernie Finn in response to somebody over using abortion in sexual assault instances. Credit: Supplied

Victorian Liberal chief Matthew Guy stated in an announcement on Monday the social gathering had been left with “no other option”.

“A continued lack of discipline and repeated actions detrimental to the party’s ability to stand up for the interests of Victorians has left no other option but to consider Mr Finn’s eligibility to represent the Liberal Party,” he stated.

Mr Finn additionally posted “without free speech, there is nothing” after the information broke on Monday.

Just days after the posts had been initially made, Mr Guy insinuated that Mr Finn’s place within the social gathering might be in jeopardy over his feedback and social media use.

“I think we’re all sick of Bernie Finn’s social media posts … I think the parliamentary Liberal party is absolutely sick of it,” Mr Guy stated.

“If someone can’t keep within those rules and wants to act as an independent, then you should ask him if he wants to do that as an independent or member of the parliamentary Liberal party.

“Our pre-selections will open in a couple of weeks, he can answer himself to the party rank and file about conduct of being a part of a team.

“If one of us wants to go out and sit at home and make social media posts all day which are infuriating to the rest of us, I think you can tell that we’ve had enough of it and we have.”

Premier Daniel Andrews additionally expressed his disapproval with Mr Finn’s feedback final week.

“A lot of Victorian women are sick and tired of listening to blokes tell them what they should be doing with their bodies,” Mr Andrews stated.

“These matters are between a woman and her doctor, as they should be. People are entitled to have a different view. How they express that view, they can be judged for that.”

Mr Finn stated final week, following his resignation because the opposition whip, stated he felt “a degree of disloyalty” from the Liberals and revealed he had not spoken to Mr Guy in months.

He additionally stated he wished to stay part of the social gathering.

It will not be the primary time Mr Finn has prompted controversy over his social media use; final 12 months he made a put up evaluating Mr Andrews to Adolf Hitler, spoke to the anti-lockdown Reignite Democracy Australia Facebook group and made pro-Trump feedback following the US capitol riots.