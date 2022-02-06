Rogue MP slammed over anti-vax rally

A controversial authorities MP has been slammed for attending an anti-vax rally in Canberra after livestreaming the occasion.

Rogue MP George Christensen has been slammed for attending an anti-vaccine mandate rally after livestreaming himself on the protest.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews scolded the controversial backbencher on Sunday.

“I don’t agree with many of the views that George has been espousing of late. I don’t think that it’s appropriate for him to be attending those sorts of rallies,” she informed Insiders.

“But he is a member of Parliament, he can make his own decisions in relation to that.”

The minister rejected strategies Mr Christensen fell into the class of “extremist”.

United Australia Party chief Craig Kelly additionally attended the rally on Saturday.

An enormous crowd of protesters marched via Canberra to Old Parliament House – which is broken from alleged arson throughout a separate rally – demanding an finish to Covid restrictions.

Some chanted “no more mandates” and “save Australia”, whereas others yelled out “stick your vaccine passports up your arse”.

Mr Christensen livestreamed a message from the occasion.

“Thousands of people here from all walks of life,” Mr Christensen mentioned in a lifestream over social media.

“They claim we’re fringe dwellers, but look at all the people here. All they’re wanting is for this nonsense to end.

Meanwhile Mr Kelly was seen among the crowd talking to people.

“We want our freedom back, we want these mandates to end, we want medical segregation to end, lockdowns, state border closures.”

Protesters are believed to have travelled from so far as north Queensland and Perth, impressed by large-scale truck driver protests in Canada.

The protesters have stored a gradual presence in Canberra the previous week, claiming they’re there to carry the federal government to account.

Standing exterior Old Parliament House, a person addressed the group and claimed the spirit of the ANZACs had arrived whereas demanding “Satan and his evil henchmen” depart the “big satanic building up on the hill.”

He informed the group that their rights had been being restored.

“In the vacuum created by the departure of evil, we invite the Holy Spirit and the angels of God to descend on this place to protect us,” he mentioned.

“Please maintain your silence because this is a historic day – the 5th October 2022 will be a day to remember.

“February 5th, sorry.”

The man additionally predicted the Prime Minister wouldn’t run on the subsequent election, and that individuals had been “researching” what had been occurring in Australia.

“We have a government that has been acting illegally since 1971, we have a government that has usurped its responsibility to its people in order to serve corporations,” he mentioned.

A police estimate of the crowds at Saturday’s protest stands at greater than 2000, with officers to take care of a presence on the rally till it tapers off.

Protesters carried Australian Red Ensign and Aboriginal flags, whereas Waltzing Matilda and True Blue blasted within the background.

A person on a megaphone known as for no extra vaccine passports and for politicians to be sacked, whereas protesters yelled out “save Australia”, “save our children” and “sack them all”.

The convoy arrange exterior the National Library of Canberra a number of days in the past as a part of the deliberate protests.

While the vast majority of the rallies have been peaceable, some protesters this week had been capsicum sprayed and arrested as police tried to clear the garden exterior of the library.

ACT police confirmed a girl had been arrested after allegedly assaulting officers, whereas two males, who allegedly interfered together with her arrest had been additionally charged.

Two folks had been handled for minor accidents.