Rogue taxi operators accused of stopping bus with mourners of slain Intercape coach driver | News24

Intercape driver Bangikhaya Machana who was shot and killed in Cape Town final month. (Supplied by InterCape)

A bus transporting mourners to the funeral of murdered InterCape bus driver Bangikhaya Machana was stopped on Friday, allegedly by rogue taxi operators.

The bus was ultimately allowed to journey to its vacation spot, below police escort.

Machana was shot lifeless throughout a violent assault.

A bus transporting mourners to the funeral of a murdered InterCape driver was pressured to show again, allegedly by rogue taxi operators, in Idutywa on Friday.

Intercape mentioned the coach carrying over 50 passengers was stopped by operators who refused to allow them to proceed to the hometown of Bangikhaya Machana, 35, for his funeral, which was set to happen on Saturday.

According to InterCape CEO Johann Ferreira, the coach travelling from Cape Town was transporting Machana’s household.

“The coach went to the local police station to try and offload the people there. The taxis followed them and one of our drivers went inside the police station to get help. The police did not want to come out to help,” Ferreira added.

The coach had no alternative at that time bu to depart and go to Mthatha, greater than 80 kilometres away, due to “fears for the safety and well-being of family members”.

The bus ultimately returned to Dutywa on Friday afternoon below police escort after the bus firm appealed to senior provincial police to intervene.

Ferreira added that taxi operators had “absolutely no shame”, stopping and stopping a grieving household from laying their cherished one to relaxation.

“This amounts to a mafia state and the authority of the state has been completely undermined and given over to criminal enterprises,” he mentioned.

Machana died at a hospital in Cape Town on 28 April after he was shot lifeless exterior the corporate’s depot.

The assaults on long-distance bus operators began within the final week of April in Gauteng and had left one other two individuals injured.

Comment from the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) will probably be added as soon as obtained.