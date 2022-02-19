‘Rohit era begins’: Fans hail all-format captain of Indian cricket team

Rohit Sharma was on Saturday named India’s Test captain, finishing his takeover of the management throughout cricket codecs after Virat Kohli’s exit.

The 34-year-old will lead the facet within the upcoming two Test sequence towards Sri Lanka beginning 4 March, chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma stated.

Kohli stop as India’s Test captain in January having resigned from the T20 management final 12 months after which been sacked as ODI skipper.

Rohit, generally known as the “Hitman” for his massive tons of and six-hitting, this month led the workforce to a one-day sequence sweep over the West Indies.

He has led IPL facet Mumbai Indians to a file 5 titles, and had already taken over the white-ball captaincy following Kohli’s shock departure.

Always a frontrunner to take over the Test duties, Rohit has been a daily member of the Test workforce since opening the batting for India in October 2019, when he hit twin centuries.

The swashbuckling batsman, a white-ball star, has scored 3,047 runs together with eight centuries in 43 Tests since making his debut in 2013.

His attacking batting and penchant for giant scores – he scored 177 on his Test debut and has a prime rating of 212 — make him a favorite with the followers.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to his elevation because the Test skipper:

Congratulations to #RohitSharma being made Test captain too. Frankly, can’t perceive why BCCI was dithering after Kohli had stop the job — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 19, 2022

Rohit Sharma is India’s thirty fifth Test captain. He grew to become a daily member and opener of the Test squad in previous few years and now can be main India within the longer codecs. A terrific rise by the Hitman. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 19, 2022

Chetan Sharma confirms that “Rohit Sharma was the clear choice of Test captain of Indian team”. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 19, 2022

From getting dropped in Tests to Test Captain of India, Rohit Sharma’s rise in check cricket has been an inspiration. Sun has risen very properly. pic.twitter.com/5UoWdzx8eL — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 19, 2022

With inputs from AFP

