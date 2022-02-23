Rohit ‘looking forward to playing all games’ but admits managing workload will be key

“We’ve already seen a lot of injuries within our squad so we have got to be careful with what we do with individuals and how we rotate them”

When Virat Kohli introduced his resignation as India’s Test captain, essentially the most easy selection was at hand over all three codecs to Rohit Sharma . Rohit’s place is assured in all three codecs, he’s skilled, and he has led his IPL aspect with distinction. However, it took the selectors some time to reach at that conclusion as a result of they needed to make sure of Rohit’s health given the hectic schedules.

Rohit stated he’s conscious of the necessity to handle his workload, but additionally assured he was in prime conditioning having recovered from the hamstring damage that stored him out of the South Africa tour.

“As far as I am concerned, at the moment there are no issues,” Rohit stated. “I am looking forward to playing all the games. The workload always depends on what happens thereafter. You take it day by day, and understand what you need to do. If there is an opportunity for you to take a break, you will take the break and let someone get in and see how what kind of potential the other guy filling in has. Those are the things. But at the moment it seems to be okay.”

Eventually, although, there shall be a degree when his workload should be managed. “I am very clear in my mind as to how I want to take this forward,” Rohit stated. “Obviously managing the workload, not just me but everyone, will be the key going forward. We have already seen a lot of injuries within our squad so we have just got to be very careful with what we do with individuals and how we rotate them and how we give them that break time that they need away from the game. So we are trying to manage that, we are trying to put a roadmap in place as to how we want to move forward.”

There isn’t any timeframe on Rohit’s captaincy stint, however Chetan Sharma, the chairman of selectors, stated they had been going to make use of nevertheless lengthy the 34-year-old’s reign lasts to groom youthful leaders. Through the alternatives made for vice-captains throughout totally different collection, India appear to have zeroed in on Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah because the leaders within the longer run.

Rohit was requested what his position can be in grooming a brand new captain for India.

“I won’t have that much role to tell them everything,” Rohit stated. “Obviously they are all mature cricketers, but it’s just that someone needs to be there around to help them, guide them, in difficult situations. And I will be more than happy to do that. That’s how we have grown into the role. We were groomed by someone else. So it’s a natural process. Everyone goes through this. We are no different here.

“If you speak of Bumrah, KL, Pant, all these guys have a giant position to play in India’s success. At the identical time they’re regarded upon as leaders as properly. They do perceive what they should do as people. At the identical time they realise there’s a duty on their shoulders. You do not wish to put any stress on these guys. They are essential to us. At the second you need them to get pleasure from their sport, come out freely, and execute their abilities.”