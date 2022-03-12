Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson are equally special players: Ravi Ashwin

Veteran spinner Ravi Ashwin has drawn a comparability between Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and his new IPL skipper Sanju Samson. The 35-year-old stated that Samson is as gifted as Rohit by way of batting skills. Ashwin believes that it’s like a youthful brother-elder brother kind of a sense between them.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson is an aesthetic batter since his U19 days. The 27-year-old has the flexibility to hit a protracted ball identical to Rohit. Samson can also be a cushty puller of the ball towards the pacer, one other comparability that may be drawn between him and the Indian skipper. However, Samson has struggled for consistency on the highest stage which isn’t the case with Rohit.

Ravi Ashwin was bagged by the RR franchise at the price of INR 5 crore within the IPL 2022 mega public sale. The off-spinner will play a vital function not solely along with his bowling however offering very important options to his franchise skipper Samson.

He doesn’t name me by title, he says Anna: Ravi Ashwin on Samson

“I’ve always been stunned to a degree to see how Sanju bats. I used to be a fan of Rohit. We played along with each other, and Rohit is a special player, and Sanju is equally special, I think. And it’s just that he’s not really broken those barriers at the international level yet. I think it’s only a matter of time, though,” Ashwin stated in a video shared by Rajasthan Royals.

“It’s been, one of, you know, sort of a younger brother-elder brother sort of a feeling. Sanju is someone who loves, we connect at a more basic level I think,” Ashwin added.

Talking about Samson’s numbers in IPL, the right-handed batter has performed 121 matches wherein he has amassed 3068 runs at a superb strike charge of 134.21. The 27-year previous averages 29.22 within the largest cricketing league on the earth. The batter additionally has 15 fifties and three centuries in IPL underneath his belt and he’ll look to play some essential knocks for his franchise within the upcoming season as properly.