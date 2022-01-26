Rohit Sharma clears fitness Test ahead of West Indies series: Sources | Cricket News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: India white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday cleared his health check and consequently, he can be out there to steer the aspect within the upcoming white-ball sequence towards West Indies, starting February 6.Sources within the know of developments confirmed to ANI that Rohit has certainly handed his health check held on the National Cricket Academy NCA ).“Yes, Rohit has cleared his fitness test and he will be leading the side in the upcoming series against West Indies,” the supply stated.Earlier, Rohit Sharma had missed the Test and ODI sequence towards South Africa resulting from a hamstring harm and he went to the NCA for rehabilitation.

“Jasprit Bumrah is all but set to be rested as his workload management is important looking at the international calendar. He featured in all Tests and ODIs against South Africa, so it is important we give him a break,” the supply added.

India and West Indies will lock horns in three ODIs and three T20Is.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday had introduced a change in venues for the upcoming West Indies’ Tour of India.

The three ODIs will now be performed on the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and three T20Is can be held on the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.