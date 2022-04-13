Sports
Rohit Sharma completes 10000 runs in T20 cricket, second Indian and 7th batter overall to reach the milestone | Cricket News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Indian opener and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has added one other feather to an already illustrious cap as he accomplished 10000 runs in T20 cricket in the course of the match towards Punjab Kings on the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.
The Indian skipper turned the seventh batter total and second Indian after Virat Kohli to succeed in the milestone. Needing 25 runs previous to this match, Rohit (10003) achieved the feat in model as he clobbered paceman Kagiso Rabada for a six to cross the 10000-run mark.
West Indian legend Chris Gayle is sitting proper on the prime with 14562 runs to his title adopted by Shoaib Malik (11698), Kieron Pollard (11484), Aaron Finch (10499), Virat Kohli (10379) and David Warner (10373).
1⃣0️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ T20 runs 🔥7⃣th man to do it in historical past 😎1⃣ ℂ𝔸ℙ𝕋𝔸𝕀ℕ ℍ𝕀𝕋𝕄𝔸ℕ 💙#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians… https://t.co/lOU8417dmJ
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) 1649866952000
The Mumbai Indian batter additionally attained yet one more landmark in the course of the match as he turned the fifth participant to hit 500 fours in IPL.
Milestone 🚨🚨 – Rohit Sharma now has 500 fours in IPL 👏👏.He is the fifth participant to realize this feat.#TATAIPL… https://t.co/sptxYwNXZW
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1649866328000
Most runs in T20s
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Chris Gayle
|463
|14,562
|Shoaib Malik
|472
|11,698
|Kieron Pollard
|586
|11,484
|Aaron Finch
|348
|10,499
|Virat Kohli
|330
|10,379
|David Warner
|315
|10,373
|Rohit Sharma
|375
|10,003