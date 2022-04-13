Rohit Sharma completes 10000 runs in T20 cricket, second Indian and 7th batter overall to reach the milestone | Cricket News – Times of India

1⃣0️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ T20 runs 🔥7⃣th man to do it in historical past 😎1⃣ ℂ𝔸ℙ𝕋𝔸𝕀ℕ ℍ𝕀𝕋𝕄𝔸ℕ 💙#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians… https://t.co/lOU8417dmJ — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) 1649866952000

The Mumbai Indian batter additionally attained yet one more landmark in the course of the match as he turned the fifth participant to hit 500 fours in IPL.

Milestone 🚨🚨 – Rohit Sharma now has 500 fours in IPL 👏👏.He is the fifth participant to realize this feat.#TATAIPL… https://t.co/sptxYwNXZW — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1649866328000

Most runs in T20s