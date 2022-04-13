Rohit Sharma completes 10000 runs in T20 cricket, second Indian and 7th batter overall to reach the milestone | Cricket News – Times of India

Sports

Rohit Sharma completes 10000 runs in T20 cricket, second Indian and 7th batter overall to reach the milestone

NEW DELHI: Indian opener and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has added one other feather to an already illustrious cap as he accomplished 10000 runs in T20 cricket in the course of the match towards Punjab Kings on the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.
The Indian skipper turned the seventh batter total and second Indian after Virat Kohli to succeed in the milestone. Needing 25 runs previous to this match, Rohit (10003) achieved the feat in model as he clobbered paceman Kagiso Rabada for a six to cross the 10000-run mark.
West Indian legend Chris Gayle is sitting proper on the prime with 14562 runs to his title adopted by Shoaib Malik (11698), Kieron Pollard (11484), Aaron Finch (10499), Virat Kohli (10379) and David Warner (10373).

The Mumbai Indian batter additionally attained yet one more landmark in the course of the match as he turned the fifth participant to hit 500 fours in IPL.

Most runs in T20s

Player Matches Runs
Chris Gayle 463 14,562
Shoaib Malik 472 11,698
Kieron Pollard 586 11,484
Aaron Finch 348 10,499
Virat Kohli 330 10,379
David Warner 315 10,373
Rohit Sharma 375 10,003





