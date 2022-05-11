Rohit Sharma is having some bad luck… something big is coming: Yuvraj Singh – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Five-time IPL Champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have didn’t get their act collectively this Indian Premier League season. The heavyweights are already out of the playoffs race with simply two wins in the eleven games they’ve performed thus far.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma too has not been in the perfect of type for the five-time champions as he has struggled for each runs and consistency. As Sharma goes by means of a particularly tough patch, lack of runs and early dismissals have grow to be a brand new norm for the Hitman this IPL season.

Yuvraj Singh has come out in assist of his former teammate to bounce again to type. Taking to his social media account, the previous India all-rounder got here up with a message to again Sharma after his unfortunate dismissal vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

Through his tweet, Yuvraj has requested Rohit to remain in ‘good space’, additional predicting that one thing ‘good is coming’ his means. “Hitman. Is having some bad luck. Rohit Sharma something big is coming !!!stay in a good space,” tweeted Yuvraj.

Hitman !! Is having some unhealthy luck . @ImRo45 one thing large is coming !!!keep in area 💪 #Prediction — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 10, 2022

During Monday’s (9 May) sport towards Kolkata Knight Riders, Rohit received a debatable resolution from the TV umpire which compelled the MI captain to stroll again to the dugout with simply 2 off 6 balls.

This IPL season Rohit has performed 11 matches and will solely rating 200 runs at a median of 18.18. His highest particular person rating in IPL 2022 is 43 whereas he managed a strike price of 125.

MI are the primary workforce to be out [technically] of IPL 2022; after Rajasthan Royals overpowered Punjab Kings final week in a latest conflict. Both Mumbai and Rohit can be seeking to finish the season on a excessive and the Indian captain would search for some consistency earlier than taking on the Men in Blue. In T20 World Cup 12 months, the Indian cricket workforce has a packed calendar earlier than the event will get underway and Rohit would wish to hit the zone.

