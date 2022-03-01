Rohit Sharma Is In XI For Batting, Shouldn’t Lose Focus On That: Ex-India Selector Feels Captaincy “Additional Responsibility | Cricket News

Team India registered a crushing 3-0 T20I series victory against Sri Lanka at home underneath the management of Rohit Sharma. With the third T20I win in Dharamsala, India joined Afghanistan and Romania within the record of most consecutive victories within the format with 12 wins. Such has been the domination of this facet at dwelling that even a new-look group regarded pretty comfy in opposition to the likes of New Zealand, West Indies and now Sri Lanka. Skipper Rohit Sharma was spot on with reference to his bowling adjustments and discipline placements however what lacked was his consistency with the bat, one thing for which he’s well-known for.

Rohit registered scores of 44, 1, 5 within the three matches respectively. This sparked a debate with former wicketkeeper-batter and selector Saba Karim expressing his considerations over India captain’s batting type of late.

“Rohit Sharma is in the XI because of his batting. Captaincy is an additional responsibility. He should not lose focus with regards to batting. Lot of times we have seen that captains are not able to perform as well in their primary skill. This should not happen,” stated Karim while speaking on Khelneeti.

He went on so as to add that this was only a “starting phase” for Rohit as a captain and the balancing act between main the group and batting might quickly comply with within the following matches preserving thoughts the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this 12 months.

“This is just the starting phase for Rohit Sharma. He will gradually realize how important his runs are for the team. His performance will be crucial in Australia (during the T20 World Cup), where the grounds are big and the opposition have top-quality bowlers. So yes, Rohit Sharma needs to work on this area,” concluded Saba Karim.

Rohit will stroll out to steer the Indian Test facet for the primary time once they tackle Sri Lanka within the first of the 2 Tests beginning on March 4 in Mohali.