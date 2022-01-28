Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul or R Ashwin? Who could be India’s next Test captain after Virat Kohli – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Indian cricket goes by way of a transition. After Virat Kohli stepped down from the T20 captaincy, he was faraway from the ODI captaincy as properly as a result of the BCCI did not need completely different captains for white-ball cricket. The help workers — head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar’s tenure acquired over. And we now have Rahul Dravid, Paras Mhambrey and T Dilip taking their locations.

Rohit Sharma was named the brand new white-ball captain. In the backdrop of the Kohli-BCCI saga arrived one other shock as Kohli determined to relinquish Test captaincy within the aftermath of the South Africa sequence defeat, which means India could have a brand new red-ball captain as properly. Indian cricket is at a vital juncture with the batting unit additionally set to endure a transition. It might be tough to fill in Kohli’s boots who has been India’s most profitable captain.

So who’re the main candidates who can carry ahead Kohli’s legacy? We have a look….

Rohit Sharma:

Indian cricket remained affected person with Rohit Sharma and he delivered. He first turned a fire-breathing dragon in white-ball cricket after which, after a topsy-turvy begin, he remodeled his Test profession as properly, changing into an important cog within the red-ball line-up. It was the group administration’s choice to maneuver him to the opening slot that reinvigorated his profession. There is little doubt about his captaincy credentials. He’s achieved a variety of success with Mumbai Indians within the Indian Premier League. With a peaceful thoughts and shrewd mind, Rohit has led Mumbai to a document 5 titles within the IPL. And that is one of many essential the reason why the BCCI determined handy over the captaincy to the Mumbai batsman.

He has been part of this Test group for some time and is aware of this group properly. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar vouched for Rohit, saying that he is the one deserving candidate proper now and there will not be many thrilling choices.

“The solely deserving candidate in all three varieties is Rohit Sharma,” Manjrekar advised News18.com.

“He is fairly good in T20s. We have seen within the IPL, naturally. In one-dayers, he has captained on events, appears to be like the half, and Test matches, after that efficiency in England, is essentially the most deserving candidate. “

Manjrekar, nonetheless, stated selectors should not look too far forward and be within the current.

“Let’s look at one year; there’s no comfortable choice India has. All the other choices have a lot of issues around. A couple of Test matches in one year. There’s got to be a lot of T20 cricket and ODIs. So take one year at a time and appoint somebody who is most deserving, and if there is some issue then you start looking at another leader. Let’s not pre-empt, because I don’t think there are other exciting options at the moment. Maybe after a year or two, you might find someone,” he added.

However, what may go towards Rohit is his age and harm issues. The hamstring drawback has been bothering him for some time now. He missed the South Africa Test sequence because of the left hamstring harm and missed the ODI sequence in addition to he is didn’t get well from it. Rohit will flip 35 later this April and the Board may be searching for somebody who could lead on the group in long run. Also handing captaincy of all three codecs may improve his workload and influence his batting as properly.

KL Rahul

The final six months have been actually fruitful for KL Rahul. Not too way back, he did not discover a place within the Test facet for shut to 2 years. Then he got here again and scored runs in England and South Africa. And now he seems to have sealed one of many opening slots. He’s all the time been checked out as a particular expertise. The icing on the cake has been his elevation to vice-captaincy in Tests. Rahane was demoted whereas Rahul was elevated as Kohli’s deputy for the South Africa sequence. And in absence of Rohit, he was handed over the ODI captaincy for the South Africa ODI sequence as properly. This means the BCCI is taking a look at Rahul for that management function.

But it is simply six months since he is discovered a daily place within the facet. He’s had the expertise of main Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) within the IPL however his document is not that nice. He was appointed the PBKS skipper in 2020 and in each editions they didn’t qualify for the playoffs, ending sixth within the desk. He led the Indian Test facet in Johannesburg in absence of injured Kohli however India misplaced that Test because the Proteas discovered the spark to script an incredible turnaround from 1-0 down. He then captained the Indian ODI facet however his group was clear swept 3-0 within the sequence. It might be attention-grabbing to what influence the losses have on his Test captaincy possibilities.

Rahul says the learnings from Kohli have been immense.

“When it comes to leadership, Virat had this amazing ability to get the best out of everybody, he pushed everybody and you know made us believe that we can do special things, so that is something I have learned from him, and hopefully, I can do that with the team as well,” stated Rahul forward of the South Africa ODI sequence.

If captaincy occurs to Rahul he would look to make use of the learnings from Kohli and “try his best to carry Team India and Indian cricket forward to the best of my abilities.”

Ravichandran Ashwin

A shrewd thoughts and one of the vital astute thinkers of the sport, Ashwin has the expertise on his hand. A veteran of 84 Tests, Ashwin has been there within the Indian setup for 12 years now. He’s labored underneath Dhoni and Kohli and been an important cog in India’s spin assault, particularly at residence. He is an avid reader of the sport and retains evolving himself in accordance with the calls for of the modern-day model of the game. Like Kohli, he has that aggression in his armoury. He does not draw back from standing up for issues that he feels are proper, like he stood up for the ‘Mankading’ dismissal which drew criticism from completely different quarters. He did not draw back from affecting the dismissal. He performs by the foundations and is a assured character who has the wits to outsmart the opposition.

He is a hardworking cricketer who’s labored on his batting as properly. He has captaincy expertise as properly, having led Kings XI Punjab for 2 seasons, from 2018 to 2020. However, similar to Rohit, age is not one thing on his facet if BCCI is pondering long-term because the premier off-spinner is 35 now. Also, he may nonetheless not have sealed his place within the abroad Tests, particularly exterior Asia. Yes, his performances have improved however he was benched for the 2021 England sequence for all 4 Tests and averaged 51 within the South Africa Tests with three wickets from three Tests.

In nations like New Zealand, England or South Africa the place the circumstances demand an all-pace assault, his inclusion turns into tough. In the IPL, he led Kings XI for 2 years however did not get the specified outcomes as his group completed second from the underside in 2018 and sixth in 2019. Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar feels Ashwin or Rohit needs to be made stop-gap captains because the likes of Pant and Rahul are nonetheless not prepared.

“I would appoint Rohit or Ashwin as a stop-gap captain and groom the future captain. Right now, you need somebody with captaincy experience and an assured place in the Test side. Rohit and Ashwin have established themselves in Test cricket,” Vengsarkar advised The Times of India.

“Pant, Rahul, or Shreyas (Iyer) want one other yr earlier than they’ll be prepared for the job. Pant has proved his mettle however must work on his shot-selection. Till then, both of them could be requested to captain India within the white-ball format, and be the vice-captain in Tests. That means, they’ll get to look at and learn to lead the Indian group,” he added.

Rishabh Pant

The BCCI may go left area and go for Pant. He’s a uncommon expertise who has the backing of the administration. He’s improved through the years each along with his batting and holding. He has age on his facet as he’s simply 24. Delhi Capitals took that step to nominate Pant as captain for IPL 2021 after captain Shreyas Iyer suffered an harm that dominated him out for the primary leg which was suspended resulting from COVID-19. And regardless that Iyer was again for the second leg within the UAE, DC continued with Pant because the captain.

He performed with a variety of accountability and guided his group to the highest of the desk and into the play-offs. But they misplaced to CSK in Qualifier 1 and KKR in Qualifier 2. Pant was the third-highest run-getter for his franchise with 419 runs at 34.91.

He’s performed some fantastic knocks within the Test enviornment to realize particular wins for India, particularly abroad. He’s proven that he has matured through the years and has the temperament. However, there are these occasional spurts the place his shot choice have come underneath scrutiny. The group administration every so often needs to have a word with the teen. It is a studying course of although, as Pant remains to be slightly bit uncooked and it is going to be attention-grabbing to see whether or not BCCI goes with the daring transfer of handing him the captaincy.

Sunil Gavaskar has vouched for Pant. “If you ask me, I’m nonetheless saying, I might have a look at Rishabh Pant as subsequent India captain,” Gavaskar told India Today.

“For one cause solely, similar to Rohit Sharma was given the captaincy of Mumbai Indians when Ricky Ponting stepped down, have a look at the change in his batting after that. Suddenly the accountability of being captain made him convert these stunning cameos of 30s, 40s and 50s into lots of, 150s and 200s.

“I think that sense of responsibility given to Rishabh Pant will help him score many more of that wonderful hundred he scored at Newlands,”

“Yes, I’m saying that. Tiger Pataudi was captain on the age of 21 underneath opposed circumstances when Nari Contractor was injured. Look what he did after that. He took to captaincy like duck to water.

“I think what we have seen with Rishabh Pant as the captain of Delhi Capitals in the IPL, I do believe he has the capability of taking Indian cricket forward and making it a very exciting team to watch,”

Yuvraj concurred with Gavaskar’s feedback. “Absolutely! Reads the game well beind the stumps.” The former India all-rounder tweeted.

Absolutely! Reads the sport properly behind the stumps — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 15, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah has led India’s tempo revolution. In a really brief span of time, he is grow to be the spearhead of the Indian bowling assault and brought India’s tempo bowling to nice heights. He’s been the chief of the assault in all codecs. Another astute thinker, Bumrah reads the sport rather well. He has that aura, aggression and dedication to succeed. He’s 28 and a match quick bowler. With Rohit Sharma absent for the South Africa ODI sequence, Bumrah was elevated to the vice-captaincy function which signifies that the group administration is taking a look at him as a frontrunner in some capability. And he is open to that function as properly.

“If given a chance, it is going to be an honour and I don’t see any participant would say no and I’m no completely different. Be it any management group, I all the time look to contribute nonetheless I can, to the most effective of my skills,” he stated forward of the ODI sequence towards South Africa

He’s all the time been there to assist his teammates and shoulder the accountability.

“I have a look at this example in the identical method…taking accountability and speaking to gamers and serving to them out has all the time been my strategy and it’ll all the time be my strategy going additional holding any state of affairs in thoughts,” Jasprit Bumrah said earlier than the ODI sequence towards South Africa.

A quick bowler captain is a uncommon commodity in worldwide cricket. But we have to look no additional than Pat Cummins who’s began his captaincy stint in some type, main Australia to a thumping 4-0 Ashes sequence win in his first sequence within the management function following Tim Paine’s resignation.

Or could also be it could possibly be Ajinkya Rahane?



It might be a dramatic turnaround if BCCI appoints Rahane because the captain of the facet. Yes, he is led the facet up to now and achieved good outcomes. India have by no means misplaced underneath Rahane’s captaincy. They have gained 4 of the six matches he is captained and drawn two. But he is been going by way of one of many worst phases of his profession within the final 12 months.

There is a query mark on his place within the facet. In the final 12 months yr, he is averaged simply 20.25 within the Test enviornment and went century-less, hitting simply three fifties. He was dropped from the put up of vice-captain for the South Africa Test sequence. It actually might be a dramatic flip of occasions if he’s certainly handed over the reins of the Test facet.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.