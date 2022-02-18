Rohit Sharma Lavishes Praise On Team India Pacer After Series-Clinching Win Over West Indies | Cricket News

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s type since his return from damage has usually been questioned however India skipper Rohit Sharma “believes in him a lot” after the seamer bowled an excellent penultimate over that helped the hosts win the second T20 against West Indies. Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 4 runs within the 19th over as West Indies fell quick by eight runs in an thrilling end. “You are at all times a bit scared when you find yourself taking part in towards these guys (West Indies energy hitters). In the top, it was an outstanding end. Right from the beginning, we knew it would not be straightforward. But I’m proud we executed our plans underneath stress. It was very important at that time when Bhuvneshwar bowled.

“That’s where experience comes into play. Bhuvi has been doing it for many years and we believe in him a lot,” stated Rohit on the put up match presentation after collection sealing win.

He additionally reward the batters with India posting 186 for 5 on the Eden Gardens.

“The way Virat started he took the pressure off me as well. It was a very important innings. And great finish by Rishabh and Venky Iyer. To see that sort of maturity from Iyer is very pleasing. He looks confident and towards the end he asked me if I wanted to give him an over.” However, the fielding will be higher, he stated.

“We were a little sloppy in the field, a little disappointed with that. We could have done better if we had taken those catches. We wan to try and minimise those mistakes moving forward,” added Rohit.

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard took quite a bit out of the sport regardless of the loss and praised Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell for taking the sport to the ultimate over.

“He was phenomenal today (Powell). His partnership with Pooran almost took us over the line. Pleased with the guys. The ball was moving around and they have got good bowlers. You have to give credit where it’s due,” he stated.

“In the first game you could have said we were a bit slow in the middle overs but we corrected that here. We cannot call the batters out. We can look at it in different ways how we could have got those eight runs. We are a work in progress.” PTI BS KHS KHS