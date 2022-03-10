Rohit Sharma-Led India Pursue Series Sweep vs Sri Lanka In Pink Ball 2nd Test | Cricket News

India might be sturdy favourites to remain unbeaten in pink-ball Tests at dwelling as new captain Rohit Sharma eyes a clear sweep of Sri Lanka within the second Test beginning Saturday. The hosts thrashed Sri Lanka inside three days in Mohali to guide the two-match sequence 1-0 and the guests must rapidly get their act collectively below the lights in Bangalore. The world’s top-ranked all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit an unbeaten 175 and took 9 wickets to face out in Rohit’s first Test since changing Virat Kohli as captain in all codecs earlier this yr. “Rohit, we all know how tactically strong he is and how good he is. But I saw a lot of human elements in the way he led the side,” off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin stated this week.

“He was looking out for anyone in the team, how everyone would feel, how everyone’s confidence is important for the engine room to function.”

Rohit stated the hosts put up a “near-perfect” efficiency.

India had been the final of the massive Test groups to play a five-day recreation below lights, seeing off Bangladesh in 2019 in simply over two days in Kolkata.

But on the Adelaide Oval in December 2020 Australia skittled the Kohli-led facet for 36, India’s lowest Test complete.

The group obtained again to successful methods in a floodlit Test after they thrashed England in two days on the world’s greatest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad in February final yr

“Not fighting back”

India might be anticipated to beat Sri Lanka once more however Ashwin warned that day-night Tests could be unpredictable.

“It’s very hard to prepare for a pink-ball Test because you don’t know what to expect,” he instructed the web site of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

“We have played three pink-ball Tests so far and each of them have taught us something different.

“The gentle’s additionally going to matter… (there are a) lot of variables going into the sport, however (we) simply take the boldness from the earlier recreation. Looking ahead to the problem and hopefully the spinners may have a say.”

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who starred in the win over England with his 11 wickets, could make the XI at Bangalore’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium after being added to the team in place of Kuldeep Yadav.

Sri Lanka have won two and lost one day-night Test in their three outings.

The tourists, led by Dimuth Karunaratne, failed miserably with the bat in response to India’s 574-8 declared in the first Test and were bowled out for 174 and 178 in under four sessions.

“If the opposition falls away or provides you a chance to play, you’re enjoying. But if the opposition pushes you again, you aren’t combating again,” Sri Lanka’s cricketer-turned-commentator Russel Arnold told cricket.com.

“That’s what I see in Sri Lanka cricket and that comes all the way down to the method.”

The island nation will be likely missing pace bowler Lahiru Kumara after he injured his hamstring on day one of the Mohali Test and could not take to the field apart from batting at number 11.