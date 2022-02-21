Rohit Sharma right man to lead, but India need to handle all-format skipper with care and caution – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Two and a half years again, Rohit Sharma’s Test profession was in limbo. After a roaring begin to his journey within the five-day format with rousing centuries in his first two Test innings, the gifted right-hander flattered to deceive, managing only one extra three-figure knock and ten half-centuries in an extra 45 innings.

The dichotomy between his numbers at dwelling and away have been staggering. In acquainted circumstances, he averaged a spectacular 85.44 in 9 matches; in twice as many video games abroad, the corresponding quantity was a measly 26.32, 5 remoted fifties dotting an in any other case barren panorama. It appeared as if for all his magnificence as a limited-overs behemoth, Rohit was discovering the red-ball puzzle too onerous to crack.

The huge multitude of the cricket-invested in India – which runs into the thousands and thousands – had given up on the Mumbaikar. Not so the brains belief of skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri. In a throwback to January 2013 when Mahendra Singh Dhoni resurrected Rohit’s floundering white-ball fortunes by propelling him to the very high of the order, Kohli and Shastri pulled off an encore, towards South Africa within the first of three Tests in Visakhapatnam in October 2019.

It appeared a determined, last-throw-of-the-dice transfer that, to most, beggared logic. If Rohit couldn’t stand as much as a semi-new-to-oldish ball with any assurance, how would he stack up towards the shiny new cherry, on contemporary pitches and towards well-rested quicks?

Quite properly, thanks, because it turned out.

Rohit responded to the present of religion by making sensible tons of in each innings, backing that up with 212 two matches later in Ranchi. Big deal, everyone knows we will bat at dwelling, don’t we? What about when he travels – let’s say to Australia and England?

What about it, Rohit appeared to ask. A belated entry into the Test workforce – he missed the primary two matches in Adelaide and Melbourne via damage – was marked by scores of 26, 52, 44 and seven as India got here again from the lifeless to drag off a exceptional 2-1 triumph in January 2021. Six months on, Rohit dispelled any doubts over his efficacy as a Test opener in testing circumstances, racking 432 runs in 5 Tests towards New Zealand and England, rounding off the sequence together with his first abroad ton – 127 in a match-winning trigger at The Oval.

That was in September 2021. India have been 2-1 forward when the Manchester Test was referred to as off owing to a Covid scare within the Indian camp, there have been no indications that Virat Kohli was considering giving up the T20I captaincy, Ajinkya Rahane was nonetheless the Test vice-captain.

The dramatic flip of occasions between then and now could be as jaw-dropping because the second coming of Rohit the Test batsman. Only, as of February 19, 2022, Rohit isn’t only a Test batsman, he’s additionally the captain of the Indian Test team.

Kohli’s shock abdication of the Test throne final month, Rahane’s sustained poor type that has belatedly invited the axe, Rohit’s wealthy vein of five-day success and his pre-eminence as a towering white-ball captain mixed to catapult the affable 34-year-old to the helm of the Test side too, compelling chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma to name him ‘the No. 1 cricketer of our country.’ That exalted standing was Kohli’s till very lately. Oh, how quixotically the wheels of time flip!

That Rohit is the most effective man for the job is hardly unsure. One doesn’t must fall again on his 5 IPL trophies as Mumbai Indians captains or his stellar file as skipper – stand-in and common – in ODIs and T20Is to buttress his management credentials. With Ishant Sharma out of vogue, Rohit is the senior-most lively Indian worldwide, having made his first look in June 2007. He is an astute pupil of the sport, blessed with a razor-sharp thoughts and the power to assume swiftly on his toes, traits that don’t come ceaselessly. His pleasant persona masks a steely inside; in some ways, with out outwardly being so, Rohit is extra like Kohli than most will care to concede.

And but, he’s his personal man. He gained’t comply with a set template, regardless of how profitable it might need been, only for the sake of it, nor will he willy-nilly tamper with it as a result of he is able to accomplish that. Rohit is nothing if not a risk-taker, however his gambles are primarily based on calculations and steeped in logic, not stemming solely from intestine really feel and overwhelming impulse.

Is captaincy throughout codecs an excessive amount of of a cross for Rohit to bear, given how a lot demand there may be for the Indian workforce and that World Cups of two totally different ilks lie in wait over the subsequent 20 months? Possibly, particularly with the litany of non-cricketing accidents that had marred his profession, the most recent being the hamstring challenge that stored him out of the tour of South Africa. More than anything, that would be the largest concern for head coach Rahul Dravid and the choice panel – methods to handle the multi-format captain’s workload to make sure he’s firing on all cylinders at crunch time.

Fortunately, India don’t have too many Test assignments in 2021 — the two-Test dwelling collection towards Sri Lanka, the postponed Test in England in July, one other two-match showdown in Bangladesh within the winter. That’s time sufficient to get better, regroup and recharge whereas additionally permitting the subsequent group of leaders – KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah – to imagine larger duty and current themselves as viable choices going ahead.

That the selectors have felt the necessity to speak overtly about grooming skippers is a sign that whereas Rohit may not be as a lot of a stop-gap skipper as Anil Kumble was when he belatedly took cost in November 2007, the considering clearly is that this isn’t wherever close to as long-term an possibility as when Kohli was made the skipper in January 2015.

Time and a protesting physique aren’t Rohit’s best allies, however his inherent inspirational presence, a beautiful cricket mind and the regular guiding hand of Dravid will serve him nicely as he ushers Indian Test cricket into the lap of transition.

