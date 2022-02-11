Rohit Sharma Says Indian Bowling Unit’s Performance “Biggest Positive” In ODI Series Whitewash Win Over West Indies | Cricket News

India captain Rohit Sharma on Friday stated that the largest optimistic out of the ODI collection in opposition to the West Indies was the efficiency of the bowling unit. India blanked the West Indies 3-0 as they recorded a simple 96-run win within the third sport on Friday. “The biggest positive was obviously our bowling unit. The bowling unit, if I have to differentiate, the fast bowlers and the spinners, they did a great job in this particular series,” Rohit stated on the post-match press convention. “Along with Prasidh (Krishna), (Mohammed) Siraj was outstanding the way he bowled, with a lot of pace again, with the new ball and in the middle.

“Shardul (Thakur) performed a few video games, he bowled nicely within the center and acquired one alternative with the brand new ball and Deepak (Chahar), was very impressed together with his expertise as nicely, the best way he swung the ball,” he said.

The skipper also had words of praise for Karnataka speedster Prasidh Krishna, who took nine wickets in the series.

“Look, actually I can not let you know about Test cricket. But, definitely he has impressed everybody together with his bowling on this explicit collection.

“We were looking for someone like him to come out and bowl those overs in the middle and get us those breakthroughs, and we saw that clearly, the way he bowled in the last two games, with a lot of pace. We could see that he was getting something out of the pitch as well.

“From the staff’s perspective, it’s a good signal that he was capable of come out and try this. He is certainly a prospect for the long run.” Rohit said that the middle-order batting was good in the series after an ordinary show in South Africa.

“What we have been apprehensive about was the truth that, how we problem within the center overs, however our center order batting on this collection was excellent.

“We batted according to the conditions and we had spoken about it for a long time that middle order does not get too many opportunities because the top three bat, but in this series, middle order batted well,” stated Rohit.

Skipper additionally backed his predecessor and star batter Virat Kohli and laughed off issues over his kind.

“Virat Kohli ko confidence ki zaroorat hai? Kya baat kar rahe ho yaar,” quipped Rohit. “It is a different matter that he did not get a hundred, but in the series against South Africa, he scored two half centuries in three games. I don’t think there is anything wrong. The team management is not at all worried about that,” he added.