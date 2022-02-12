Rohit Sharma shares unseen picture of players watching IPL 2022 auction with this caption

IPL 2022 Auction: Since morning, the IPL franchises are splurging massive cash to accumulate among the most expert cricketers. Today is the primary day of the two-day occasion that’s happening in Bangalore. In this mega public sale, ten franchises are participating, together with the 2 new groups Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. Various social media platforms are additionally abuzz with posts associated to the occasion. From sharing their reactions to the varied player-team combos to easily voicing their opinions, persons are posting various kinds of shares. Amid these, an Instagram Stories by Rohit Sharma has captured folks’s consideration. It exhibits a number of gamers watching the IPL mega public sale.

India’s new white-ball chief, shared the image about 4 hours in the past with a caption. He wrote, “Some tensed and some happy faces.” He additionally shared two emoticons with the caption.

As for the image, it exhibits six workforce India gamers sitting on a sofa. They are seen watching the IPL mega public sale. The image exhibits Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav sitting collectively.

Take a take a look at the picture posted by Rohit Sharma:

IPL 2022 public sale: The picture posted by Rohit Sharma exhibits Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav.(Instagram/@rohitsharma45)

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav are retained by Mumbai Indians for ₹16 crore and ₹8 crore, respectively. Delhi Capitals retained Rishabh Pant for ₹16 crore. As for Ishan Kishan, he’s picked by Mumbai Indians for ₹15.25 crore. Yuzvendra Chahal is purchased by Rajasthan Royals for ₹6.50 crore. And for ₹10.75 crore, Delhi Capitals bagged Shardul Thakur within the IPL 2022 mega public sale.

What are your ideas on the image posted by Rohit Sharma?