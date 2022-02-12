Trending Stories

Rohit Sharma shares unseen picture of players watching IPL 2022 auction with this caption

Photo of The Wall The Wall1 hour ago
26 1 minute read


IPL 2022 public sale: Rohit Sharma posted the unseen picture of the gamers watching the occasion as his Instagram Stories.

IPL 2022 Auction: Since morning, the IPL franchises are splurging massive cash to accumulate among the most expert cricketers. Today is the primary day of the two-day occasion that’s happening in Bangalore. In this mega public sale, ten franchises are participating, together with the 2 new groups Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. Various social media platforms are additionally abuzz with posts associated to the occasion. From sharing their reactions to the varied player-team combos to easily voicing their opinions, persons are posting various kinds of shares. Amid these, an Instagram Stories by Rohit Sharma has captured folks’s consideration. It exhibits a number of gamers watching the IPL mega public sale.

India’s new white-ball chief, shared the image about 4 hours in the past with a caption. He wrote, “Some tensed and some happy faces.” He additionally shared two emoticons with the caption.

As for the image, it exhibits six workforce India gamers sitting on a sofa. They are seen watching the IPL mega public sale. The image exhibits Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav sitting collectively.

Take a take a look at the picture posted by Rohit Sharma:

IPL 2022 public sale: The picture posted by Rohit Sharma exhibits Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav.(Instagram/@rohitsharma45)

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav are retained by Mumbai Indians for 16 crore and 8 crore, respectively. Delhi Capitals retained Rishabh Pant for 16 crore. As for Ishan Kishan, he’s picked by Mumbai Indians for 15.25 crore. Yuzvendra Chahal is purchased by Rajasthan Royals for 6.50 crore. And for 10.75 crore, Delhi Capitals bagged Shardul Thakur within the IPL 2022 mega public sale.

What are your ideas on the image posted by Rohit Sharma?


Close Story



Source link

Tags
Photo of The Wall The Wall1 hour ago
26 1 minute read
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button