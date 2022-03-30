Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli slip; Ashwin rises in ICC Test rankings | Cricket News – Times of India

Major adjustments within the newest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s Player Rankings for Tests and ODIs 👀More ➡️… https://t.co/FGqTiEBSkx — ICC (@ICC) 1648630225000

DUBAI: India skipper Rohit Sharma and veteran batter Virat Kohli moved down a rung every to be positioned eighth and tenth, respectively, within the newest ICC Test rankings launched on Wednesday.Rohit, who continued to stay the top-ranked Indian within the batters’ chart, moved down a spot to eighth. He has 754 factors, whereas Kohli, who has 742 ranking factors moved to the tenth place.

Ravindra Jadeja retained the highest place amongst all-rounders, whereas Ravichandran Ashwin displaced West Indies’ Jason Holder to be second.

Ashwin and tempo spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continued to carry on to their second and fourth positions, respectively, within the bowlers’ chart.

In the ODI rankings, Kohli remained static on second whereas Rohit climbed up a spot to fourth.

Bumrah, who’s the one Indian within the high 10 amongst bowlers, remained on the sixth spot.