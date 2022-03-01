Rohit Sharma’s assurance to super-subs paying off | Cricket News – Times of India

On Sunday, after finishing a 3-0 whitewash of the islanders, Rohit stood behind the super-subs with an assurance that they should not really feel threatened about their spots within the taking part in eleven.

“We do understand at times that we’ve held back but it’s important to tell the guys that you don’t have to worry about your positions in the team. We want to fill whatever gaps we do have. We just want to move forward,” Rohit mentioned.

Even the gamers who weren’t most popular for white ball cricket for fairly a while got an opportunity to show themselves after Rohit took over, and that is been the hallmark of his captaincy.

The re-introduction of wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who have been deemed unproductive over the past T20 WC, is one step in that course. This additionally signifies that the brand new captain desires certainly one of them on the flight to Australia, the place wrist spin can show helpful.

“That is something we’ve kept in mind good to give opportunities to few of those guys. If the guys take the opportunity the way some of these guys have taken, you can move from strength to strength. It’s going to be a big challenge but it’s always nice to have guys in form rather than not in form,” he careworn.