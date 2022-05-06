Roma, Feyenoord make Conference final

Tammy Abraham’s first-half header in opposition to Leicester City has earned Italian Serie A facet AS Roma a spot within the ultimate of the inaugural Europa Conference League.

Jose Mourinho’s males will now meet Dutch membership Feyenoord, which held house facet Olympique Marseille to a scrappy 0-0 draw on the French south coast to advance 3-2 on combination.

Ex-Chelsea striker Abraham’s winner gave Roma a 1-0 win and 2-1 victory on combination.

The ultimate can be performed in Tirana, Albania on May 25, the place the winners will mechanically qualify for the 2022/23 Europa League group stage, until they attain the Champions League pool phases subsequent season.

There was little to decide on between the edges on the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, the place the decisive purpose got here on 11 minutes as Leicester’s frailties at set-pieces this season had been uncovered once more.

Lorenzo Pellegrini’s nook was met by the top of England worldwide Abraham, who guided the ball into the web.

It took Leicester 78 minutes to have a primary shot on the right track as they battled to create clear-cut possibilities in opposition to the nicely organised house facet, who attain their first European ultimate since shedding to compatriots Inter Milan within the 1991 UEFA Cup.

The second leg of the semi-final between Marseille and Feyenoord was marred by fan violence within the build-up as supporters from either side clashed with one another and police, whereas a brick was thrown on the guests’ crew bus.

The first leg had been a five-goal thriller, however this was extra of a cagey affair with one of the best probability of the primary half falling to Marseille’s Dimitri Payet, who sliced a shot broad when he ought to have scored.

Marseille pressed for the purpose they wanted to equalise on combination, however Feyenoord held on to succeed in their first European ultimate since they lifted the UEFA Cup for the second time in 2002.