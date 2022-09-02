“Roman Reigns One Of My Toughest Opponents”: WWE Star Drew McIntyre To NDTV | Other Sports News

Drew McIntyre is likely one of the most adopted WWE stars of late and he will probably be going up in opposition to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the Clash on the Castle, slated to go forward in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday. The match between McIntyre and Reigns is anticipated to supply fireworks and it will be fascinating to see whether or not Reigns drops the title after holding on to it for greater than 700 days. Ahead of the much-anticipated match, McIntyre spoke to NDTV concerning the problem of Reigns and the way he loves the fan following he has in India.

“Yeah, Roman is certainly one of my toughest opponents. He has been my kryptonite. I have never been able to get that win over him in the past few years,” McIntyre informed NDTV.

“He has been through a change in these years. He used to be somebody I used to respect more than anybody else. There was a time when nobody was on his side but he pushed ahead. He always made those big moments and won those big matches. I really admired that attitude he used to have. But then that Tribal Chief came around and his attitude changed. He surrounded himself with yes men and he got a big head,” he mentioned about his opponent.

“He gets his family involved, the USOS get involved. Paul Heyman gets involved and I don’t admire that Roman as much but I know how capable he is. I know I am up against it this Saturday but I also know I am prepared this time around. I am ready for anybody who tries to get involved. I am just looking to deliver claymores left, right, and centre.”

McIntyre had made his WWE debut in 2007 and since then, he has gone by way of a whole lot of ups and downs. He additionally just lately launched a memoir titled A Chosen Destiny: My Story.

Reflecting on his journey, he mentioned: “I would certainly describe my journey as peaks and valleys. I have seen the highest of highs and lowest of lows. My close friends and family have always been by my side. That is why I chose to write a book, not just about my wrestling career but also about how times are going to get hard and how there is light at the end of the tunnel. I am very lucky to be in the position that I am today but I did not do it alone, thanks to all the great people around.”

“I have had few tough opponents, but I have to give it to Sheamus (the toughest opponent he has come across). When we get in the ring together, all bets are off. This past week I just posted a picture, that was the worst beating I received and it was through the hands of the Bloodline this past Friday. I have never been beaten like that, and now I am looking at revenge right now. If I have to pick my one favourite match, then I would choose Royal Rumble 2020 because that is when I thought I broke through and showed everybody that I am not just the future guy, but the present guy. I eliminated Brock Lesnar and 40,000 people went crazy and then I won. I felt like I finally arrived,” he said additional.

It isn’t any secret that WWE enjoys an enormous fan following in India and Drew mentioned that he can’t wait to go to the nation and he hopes that there’s a stay occasion within the nation quickly.

“I cannot wait to get to India, I have never been. I appreciate everybody for following WWE and there are so many WWE fans in India, it is unbelievable. I always see the messages, on my Instagram inbox. They are constantly positive messages. Trust me, we are coming back and we are coming back soon enough. I am telling you we are coming back to India and I am telling you Drew McIntyre is going to be champion. You need a champion who is going to show up, if I win, I will bring those titles to India,” mentioned McIntyre.

Watch the LIVE protection of WWE Clash on the Castle on the Sony Sports Network on third September 2022 from 10:30 pm IST.