Romania starts vaccinating children aged 5-11

Romania on Wednesday launched a vaccination marketing campaign for kids aged between 5 and 11 after the nation recorded a substantial leap in COVID-19 infections.

Parents or authorized guardians could make an appointment on the nationwide vaccination platform to have their kids vaccinated with Pfizer vaccines.

More than 3,300 appointments have already been made.

Vaccines may also be administered with out an appointment at devoted centres.

Vaccines will likely be given at 21-day intervals.

Vaccination charges are low nationally, at solely 48% for a inhabitants of 19.5 million.