Romanian killed in London terrorist attack is remembered five years on

The sister of a Romanian vacationer who died after a London terrorist assault has paid tribute to her “beautiful, smart and soulful” sibling.

Andreea Cristea, 31, was amongst these killed within the incident 5 years in the past in the present day on 22 March 2017.

She was thrown into the River Thames when Khalid Masood, 52, drove into pedestrians on Westminister Bridge earlier than stabbing a policeman within the grounds of the UK parliament. Andreea was pulled from the river however died later in hospital.

Her sister, Magda Țoi, instructed Euronews that 5 years on she could not perceive why destiny had been so merciless to Andreea.

She described her as “a beautiful, smart, involved, soulful girl with a great zest for life”.

“It’s very difficult what we feel, it can’t be described in words,” stated Magda. “She was just a child. She was only 31 years old, all her life before [her]. She wanted to start a family, all her dreams were shattered in a split second. She was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Andreea, from Constanța on Romania’s Black Sea coast, had been visiting London along with her boyfriend, Andrei Burnaz, who was celebrating his birthday on the day of the assault.

Magda stated it had been Andrei who had damaged the information of the incident to her.

“I didn’t understand what he was saying, he was screaming, he was saying he couldn’t find her,” Magda instructed Euronews Romania.

“I told him to look for her. He told me it was an accident, he didn’t know where Andreea was, that maybe she jumped into the water.

“Then I turned on the tv and noticed what occurred. All tv stations reported {that a} girl had fallen into the water.

“Then I started calling all the hospitals. I was giving her signals, no one was telling me anything, I was not receiving any information.

“In the meantime, I had already purchased my aircraft ticket.

“The police called me after about two hours and explained exactly what had happened. They picked me up from the airport and took me straight to the hospital. They told me it was very serious, she had already been operated on, but no one knew what the evolution would be.”

Andreea had emergency surgical procedure for a blood clot on the mind however died greater than two weeks after the incident on 6 April.

“Although five years have passed since she is no longer with us, we always think of her,” stated Magda. “Our father died when she was 13, my mother was ill, so we only had each other. She always wanted to travel, she really liked to go on holiday, to see the world, to get to know herself.”

As properly as Andreea, additionally killed within the assault had been Utah man Kurt Cochran, 54; Britons Leslie Rhodes, 75, and Aysha Frade, 44; and 48-year-old police officer Keith Palmer. The attacker, Masood, was shot lifeless by police.

Magda stated she was in contact with the households of different victims and that the UK authorities had invited them to participate in commemorations.

“In all the pain I feel, I have a message for everyone who reads these lines,” added Magda. “We need to enjoy our loved ones every moment that they are alive. We have to live every moment at full intensity because we don’t know if we will be able to do it tomorrow. We need to appreciate each other more, love each other more and enjoy each other more.”