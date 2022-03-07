Romanian refugee camp comes together to celebrate Ukrainian girl’s 7th birthday

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to the quickest rising refugee disaster in Europe since World War II with 1.5 million refugees crossing over to different neighbouring nations in 10 days in line with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Social media is replete with images and movies of individuals fleeing the struggle with no matter little belongings they will take with them. Amid all of the gloom and despair, there are some acts of kindness which restore your religion in humanity. Like this video from a refugee camp in Romania which got here collectively to rejoice a Ukrainian woman’s seventh birthday.

The video posted by Good News Movement at some point in the past has crossed greater than two million views up to now. It reveals the woman named Arina carrying a birthday hat. She is smiling as she is given a teddy bear as a present. Volunteers and emergency companies personnel gathered round her sing her completely happy birthday as makeshift blue tents are seen lined up within the refugee camp.

“Humanity… a refugee camp in Romania comes together for a Ukrainian girl on her 7th birthday… let’s wish Arina a happy birthday below. Thank you to the helpers!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video beneath:

“Thank you so, so much! I am so full of love for you all!” commented an Instagram person. “That is so sweet and so sad at the same time,” stated one other together with a coronary heart emoji. “Love. Attention. Singing. Kindness… the stuff of birthdays. Happy birthday beautiful girl,” posted one other. “Bless her she’ll remember that for the rest of her life,” one other person stated.

What are your ideas about this heart-wrenching video?