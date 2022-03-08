Romanians greet refugees with Women’s Day flowers

At the Siret border crossing in Romania, girls fleeing struggle in Ukraine have been greeted on Tuesday with tulips and different flowers to mark International Women’s Day.

Despite the vacation celebrating girls, many fleeing the struggle say they solely felt stress at having to discover a new life for his or her kids as husbands, brothers and fathers keep behind to defend the nation.

But for among the girls who’ve reached Siret, the flowers introduced some pleasure at this tragic second of their lives.