Ron Johnson, 2 other Wisconsin GOP members sued for alleged insurrection

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson and two different Republican members of Congress grew to become the topic of a lawsuit filed Thursday for alleged rebellion following their help of former President Donald Trump forward of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The lawsuit, filed by 10 Wisconsin residents, alleges Johnson and Representatives Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald conspired towards President Joe Biden by undermining the 2020 election outcomes, violating the Disqualification Clause of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment, according to the Associated Press.

This clause doesn’t enable anybody who has “engaged in insurrection” to “hold any office” within the United States authorities.

