Ronaldo shares stunning snap of newborn daughter

International soccer celebrity Cristiano Ronaldo has posted a heartwarming picture of his new child daughter, lower than two weeks after his toddler son tragically died at start.

The Manchester United ahead shared the black and white picture of him cradling his daughter on social media on Saturday, captioning the valuable picture “Forever Love” with a coronary heart emoji.

Ronaldo and his associate Georgina Rodriguez, 28, revealed their son had died at start however their twin daughter survived on April 18.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” the grieving father wrote on-line.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Wrapped in a sea of assist by doting followers, the picture went viral inside minutes. A minute’s applause was additionally held for Ronaldo throughout Manchester United’s mid-week match towards Liverpool, with followers singing “you’ll never walk alone.”

The footballer and his associate are but to announce the identify of their child lady.