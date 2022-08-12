Rookie Doherty leads LPGA’s Invitational

LPGA Tour rookie Amanda Doherty has posted a six-under 67 at Galgorm Castle Golf Club to take the first-round lead on the World Invitational at Antrim.

Doherty’s seven birdies on Thursday helped her take a slender lead over 4 gamers at 5 below par after one spherical of the distinctive multi-course occasion.

Golfers will play one spherical at Galgorm Castle and one at Massereene Golf Club earlier than the 36-hole lower. Galgorm Castle will host the ultimate two rounds, with a second lower coming after 54 holes.

The occasion is tri-sanctioned by the LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour and European Tour. A area of 132 males are additionally enjoying on the identical programs, and the women and men are competing for equivalent purses of $1.5 million ($A2.1 million).

Doherty has a one-shot edge over Lauren Coughlin and Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen, who each shot five-under 67s at Massereene, and England’s Georgia Hall and Ireland’s Leona Maguire, who shot five-under 68s, at Galgorm Castle.

The twin-course system results in some oddities. The main Australians within the area are Stephanie Kyriacou, who is 2 below, and Karis Davidson, who’s one below, although each shot 71. Su-Hyun Oh is one below after a 72.

The 24-year-old Doherty has but to have a top-10 end on tour, not to mention a victory.

“I was really just trying to stay in the moment today, and I feel like I was just kind of in that mindset starting the day,” Doherty stated. “I stayed there and I stayed patient. I know it’s kind of cliche, but it works.”

Scotland’s Ewan Ferguson leads the boys’s occasion. He is 4 away from the sector after taking pictures a nine-under 61. The greatest positioned Australian, Dimitrios Papadatos, is 2 below and is tied twenty third.