Rooming house conversion in Carlton apartment block approved despite hundreds of objections

“It is a new concept which is for people who want short-term accommodation. Professionals preferably,” he mentioned. “The old story is the first one is the hardest but once they are up and running people will see how good they are.”

Loading

The growth is assessed as a rooming home underneath the council’s planning scheme as a result of it contains a number of rooms out there for lease to greater than 4 folks.

David Bayley, a city planner at Clause 1 Town Planning Consultants, which acts for BA Lygon Street, mentioned rooms have been to be let on a six to 12-month foundation by means of a letting company with comparable vetting procedures as a normal for-lease tenancy association.

“Objections make a number of assumptions that tenants would be low-income, affected by drugs, be criminals, plus a number of other preconceptions, without substantiation,” he mentioned.