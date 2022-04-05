Rooming house conversion in Carlton apartment block approved despite hundreds of objections

“It is a new concept which is for people who want short-term accommodation. Professionals preferably,” he mentioned. “The old story is the first one is the hardest but once they are up and running people will see how good they are.” Loading The improvement is classed as a rooming home below the council’s planning scheme as a result of it consists of a number of rooms obtainable for hire to greater than 4 individuals. David Bayley, a city planner at Clause 1 Town Planning Consultants, which acts for BA Lygon Street, mentioned rooms have been to be let on a six to 12-month foundation by way of a letting company with comparable vetting procedures as a normal for-lease tenancy association. “Objections make a number of assumptions that tenants would be low-income, affected by drugs, be criminals, plus a number of other preconceptions, without substantiation,” he mentioned.

“Based on the material lodged with the application, it is clearly not the intent of the applicant to provide accommodation which would facilitate these behaviours.” Tom Bacon, a lawyer at Strata Title representing the College Square homeowners’ company, mentioned the prevailing landlords and homeowners within the constructing had suffered in the course of the pandemic with lowered or no rents and the event would trigger extra issues for them. “A much better use of this current office space would have been to provide for services that would enhance the area, such as retail or a cafe or some other form of entertainment facility rather than using it for further intensification such as a rooming house,” he mentioned. Councillor Rohan Leppert mentioned it was a “fairly straightforward planning decision” to approve the rooming home, after builders lowered the variety of proposed rooms from 18 to 11 in response to suggestions from neighbours and the council. Dr Katrina Raynor, city planning scholar on the University of Melbourne, mentioned rooming homes have been often social housing or housing of final resort, however the College Square improvement appeared to have a really completely different goal market.