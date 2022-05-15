Roosters hold off Moses, Eels in NRL

The Sydney Roosters have defied a Mitchell Moses-inspired Parramatta fightback, with Joseph Suaalii starring of their 31-24 NRL Magic Round win.

Victor Radley (ankle) was a casualty of the victory, which got here after an impressed Eels comeback led by Moses simply when the consequence appeared safe.

The Roosters’ success ensured either side completed 10 rounds with 6-4 data because the battle for a top-four spot intensified.

The Eels, who beat ladder leaders Penrith final week, could not convert their mass of possession late within the first half.

Sam Walker’s subject aim and Suaalii’s attempt both aspect of half time seemingly killed off the competition, till the Roosters’ 19-point margin was minimize to seven in simply three minutes.

Moses put Isaiah Papali’i via a niche for his second attempt, then produced a magical soccering effort down the suitable wing to cross in an excellent solo efficiency.

Ryan Matterson then stepped via 4 tacklers to attain underneath the posts and make it a one-point recreation with 20 minutes to play.

But Suaalii actually popped up once more, flying excessive to gather an AFL-like mark from Luke Keary’s bomb and rating his fifth attempt in three video games.

A penalty then gave the Roosters a seven-point buffer they clutched tightly via the final 5 minutes.

Earlier, Radley’s ankle felt the burden of a tackler, the lock limping off and being scheduled for scans amid fears of a syndesmosis harm that would sideline him for at the very least a month.

It once more scuppers his hopes of a State of Origin debut, after these ambitions had been derailed final yr by suspension.

And it is also a blow for the Roosters forward of a date with top-of-the-ladder Penrith on Saturday.

His absence wasn’t felt closely within the first half, with Sam Walker’s kicking recreation on the centre of the Roosters’ carve-up.

First, a clunky grubber kick fooled Eels fullback Clint Gutherson, with James Tedesco successful the race to the ball.

His second was simply as potent, amassing his personal kick in behind, which uncovered their numerical benefit with Tom Opacic within the sin-bin for an expert foul.