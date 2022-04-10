Roosters rally for maiden NRLW title win

The Sydney Roosters have gained a maiden NRLW title, coming from behind to beat St George Illawarra 16-4 within the grand closing in Redcliffe.

The Dragons scored within the first minute after which defended mightily till three second-half tries broke their resistance.

Victory in entrance of practically 8000 followers adopted the Roosters’ comeback from 16-0 down in opposition to three-time defending champions Brisbane final week, after they solely scraped into the semi-finals in fourth on factors distinction.