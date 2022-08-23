Root hails Ben Stokes for ‘great bravery’

Joe Root has praised England captain Ben Stokes for addressing his psychological well being struggles in a brand new documentary, saluting his “great bravery”.

Root joined the remainder of the Test squad at a London screening of ‘Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes’, a movie which reveals their skipper tackling the hardest moments of his profession.

As nicely as confronting his 2017 arrest and eventual acquittal on expenses of affray and the lack of his father to mind most cancers, Stokes is strikingly open in regards to the crushing nervousness and panic assaults which pressured him to take a break from the sport final summer season.

During his personal time as skipper, Root took to referring to Stokes as a ‘superhero’ for his excellent match-winning talents, however believes his determination to open himself to the general public throughout his lowest ebbs solely serves to underline his power.

“I think it’s exactly what you’ve come to see from Ben as a leader. I think it shows great courage, great bravery to come out and speak openly about that stuff and some the struggles he has personally been through,” Root mentioned.

“We were all there with him going through it … it’s not easy to see a close friend and teammate like that but look at him now.

“It’s nice to have him main this crew and making Test cricket so pleasant to play and to look at.”

Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum were aligned in their post-match analysis of last week’s innings defeat to South Africa at Lord’s, insisting it was no cause to doubt the blueprint which allowed them to record four thrilling victories earlier in the summer.

Far from retreating into a more cautious game plan, both men suggested they would be examining if there were times the team could have played more aggressively against the Proteas.

And Root, who banked a rare double failure in that match, is happy to follow their lead.

“Even although the outcome did not essentially go how we needed it to and we did not play in addition to we may, that does not change something,” he said. “That’s been made very clear to the group.

“If anything, it’s an opportunity for us to come out and play with more intent. It’s just another opportunity to get back to how well we were playing in those first four Test matches.

“It’s about actually committing to how we wish to go about issues and having full belief and perception in it. It’s an incredible probability to get our tooth into it this week and present individuals what we are able to do.”