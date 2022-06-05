Root reboots after England captaincy woes

A rejuvenated Joe Root has admitted his reign as England captain had descended into “an unhealthy relationship”, forcing his resolution to resign earlier this yr.

Root, who scored a match-winning unbeaten century for England within the Lord’s Test in opposition to New Zealand on Sunday, led the Test aspect for a file 64 matches over a five-year interval earlier than strolling away over Easter having gained simply one of many earlier 17 video games.

The experiences of being the entrance man of the group through the Covid-19 pandemic, adopted by a 4-0 Ashes humbling and defeat within the West Indies left him drained and he lastly determined to cross the baton on to his vice-captain Ben Stokes.

But Root’s nerveless 115 not out ensured the Stokes period started with victory at Lord’s, and he spoke for the primary time about his resolution after amassing the player-of-the-match award.

“It had become a very unhealthy relationship to be honest, the captaincy and me,” he mentioned.

“It started to really take a bad toll on my own personal health. I couldn’t leave it at the ground anymore, it was coming home.

“It wasn’t honest on my household, on individuals near me and it wasn’t honest on myself both.

“I had thrown everything at it and I was determined to help turn this team around but I realised over that time at home that it would have to be in a different way.

“I’m very excited to do this now and to do the whole lot I can to assist Ben actually flip this group round and make this group the drive it ought to and could be.

“I’m proud of the way I did the role. I’ll do anything I can to help England win Test matches and be a side people enjoy watching and can be proud of.

“It obtained to the stage the place it was time for another person to guide that however I can attempt to affect it in a unique position, differently.

“I threw absolutely everything at the role and I’m proud of the way that I tried to do that.”

Meanwhile, former Australia captain Mark Taylor has backed Root to surpass Sachin Tendulkar as Test cricket’s main run scorer although the England batter remains to be almost 6,000 wanting the Indian nice’s haul.

Root, 31, grew to become the 14th batsman to make 10,000 Test runs on Sunday.

Tendulkar, probably the most prolific worldwide run scorer in cricket historical past, holds the file for probably the most runs within the recreation’s longest format with a tally of 15,921.

“Root has minimum five years left in him, so I think Tendulkar’s record is very achievable,” Taylor advised Sky Sports.

“Root is batting as well as I have ever seen him bat over the last 18 months to two years.

“He is within the prime of his profession, so there may be 15,000 runs-plus for him if he stays wholesome.”

With Reuters